ICE agents appear to make arrests in Ypsilanti

ICE agents were reported around Ypsilanti this morning. Witnesses report a number of people were taken into custody, but details are sketchy.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office says ICE informed Metro Dispatch they were in the area conducting an investigation but offered no other details.

Traffic was blocked for a period of time at the corner of Ecorse and Michigan Avenue.

Commander Eugene Rush says the sheriff’s department did not participate in the actions.

“A lot of times, we have federal agents in the area. Sometimes, they will let Metro Dispatch know that they are in the area, and sometimes they don’t. So, it’s kind of like a hit-or-miss for us, in terms of the communication or knowing what’s going on.”

WEMU has not been able to get confirmation from ICE that they were in Washtenaw County or if anyone has been detained.

Ypsilanti Police Chief Tim Anderson says he was not informed ICE was in the area, and none of his officers were involved.

