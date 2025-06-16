Locals stand up for migrant community in wake of anti-ICE protests

Anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests have been spreading across the country, and their reverberations are felt here in Washtenaw County.

The Michigan Immigrant Rights Center (MIRC) in Ypsilanti has recently reported that ICE has increased its daily arrest quota to 3,000 and has been deporting immigrants after their immigration court hearings.

MIRC Communications Manager Christine Sauve says these changes have been incredibly disruptive to the local community. She says it’s heartening to see Washtenaw County residents standing up for their immigrant neighbors and seeing them as part of the community fabric.

“When individuals are increasingly arrested and detained and and deported, it affects not just that person, not just their family, but it affects all of us.”

Sauve says the MIRC expects the high rate of deportations to continue and will be a source of anxiety and frustration for the county’s migrants.

