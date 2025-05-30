Trump Administration names Washtenaw County and Ann Arbor as 'sanctuary jurisdictions'

Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County have been named as so-called “sanctuary jurisdictions" by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The DHS says the list was created to identify jurisdictions it says are in non-compliance with federal statutes and demands they immediately review and revise their policies.

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor says the city has always respected and followed the law but will always be a welcoming community.

“We understand that pluralism is a fundamental value, that the immigrants and refugees among us, that they are an inextricable part of our community, that we all benefit from their presence here.”

DHS says both the county and the city will receive formal notifications of its findings. Taylor says the city has yet to be informed of any actions by the federal government and will continue to not interfere with immigration enforcement.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

