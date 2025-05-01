ICE arrests one in Ypsilanti, makes other stops in Washtenaw County

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confirms ICE agents have arrested a person in Ypsilanti, but rumors of mass arrests are unfounded. Agents also stopped at locations in Pittsfield and Ypsilanti Townships.

Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says ICE officers came to the 14A-2 District Court in Ypsilanti Thursday morning. They entered the lobby and asked to see the court proceedings. Dyer says they instead waited for the person outside and wound up arresting them about a mile away.

She says her office was not given notice that ICE was operating in the county or looking for anybody.

“Sometimes, they’ll tell dispatch. Sometimes, they don’t. But our latest information that we have received is that they are not conducting any operations at this time in Washtenaw County.”

Rumors were posted on social media that numerous arrests were made by ICE at the County Government Complex. Dyer says she spoke with security at the complex and says ICE agents were never there.

