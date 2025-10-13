Ann Arbor to implement new data tracking system for police data

The City of Ann Arbor is looking to upgrade its record keeping system. The move is designed to bring more transparency to the police department.

In May, the City Council passed a resolution directing the administration to look for a replacement of the current Records Management System. Called CLEMIS, the system lacks the flexibility to provide data in real time and can’t adapt to local policies.

Ward 1 council member Cynthia Harrison was the sponsor of the resolution. She says the decision to change systems was a community effort.

“How we manage and share data shapes how the community experiences policing. When community voices shape the foundation, the system actually serves the public.”

In a report by City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. , he noted two vendors that could be able to provide the data collection the city seeks. It will likely take a year or two to complete the transition.

