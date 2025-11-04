© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Election Results: Saline City Council Race

89.1 WEMU | By David Fair
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:27 PM EST
Saline City Hall.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Saline City Hall.

There will be two new faces on Saline Council. Voters selected newcomer Tramane Halsh and former councilmember Jim Dell’Orco to join incumbent Jenn Harmount to serve three-year terms. Voters chose those three from a field of six-candidates in the non-partisan race.

Tramane Halsch
Tramane Halsch
Tramane Halsch
Jim Dell'Orco.
Jim Dell'Orco
Jim Dell'Orco.
Jenn Harmount.
Jenn Harmount
Jenn Harmount.

Voters in Saline also passed all three ballot proposals before them.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News salineCity of SalineSaline City Councilnovember ballotwashtenaw county electionsElections
David Fair
Contact David: dfair@emich.edu
See stories by David Fair
Related Content