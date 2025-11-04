Election Results: Saline City Council Race

There will be two new faces on Saline Council. Voters selected newcomer Tramane Halsh and former councilmember Jim Dell’Orco to join incumbent Jenn Harmount to serve three-year terms. Voters chose those three from a field of six-candidates in the non-partisan race.

Voters in Saline also passed all three ballot proposals before them.

