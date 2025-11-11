Saline City Council has reservations over proposed license plate cameras

The Saline City Council is intrigued, but hesitant over the possible installation of automatic license plate reader cameras in the municipality.

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik says the cameras from Flock Safety can’t be used for minor traffic enforcement. The cameras would log the rear plates, make, model and color of all passing vehicles.

Council member Nicole Rice says she fears what could happen if the federal government tried to collect the information.

“I just don’t trust the system right now. That’s not to say things couldn’t change in the future. Laws start to be put in place, policies within the state start to be put in place, but caselaw right now is showing this information can be taken from us.”

The information from the cameras is erased after 30 days.

Rice is suggesting to hear from state officials and Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit to see what protections can be put in place to protect people’s privacy.

