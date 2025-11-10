Saline Police Department considering installation of license plate cameras

The Saline Police Department is looking to install six license plate cameras along various roadways in the city. Their possible use will be discussed at tonight’s City Council meeting.

Through the company Flock Safety, the cameras take photos of the rear license plate, make, model and color of all passing vehicles. The information is sent to a cloud database for processing and storage.

Police Chief Marlene Radzik says the cameras will not be used to catch minor traffic violations. She says they would help track suspects of serious crimes.

“It would pull up information that any of the cameras picked up in our jurisdiction, and we could also inquire with other jurisdictions as well that have Flock cameras.”

The cameras have their detractors who call them an invasion of privacy. The department is also developing a policy for their use.

The proposed contract with Flock is for one year at the cost of $24,000.

