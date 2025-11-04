Election Results: City of Saline Ballot Proposals

All three proposals on the ballot in Saline passed easily. All three were approved by at least a 2-1 margin, including the renewal of a one-mill tax for city streets.

That millage runs for three years beginning in 2027 and is expected to raise $600,000 in the first year of collection for various transportation improvements. City Manager Dan Swallow says they want to thank Saline residents for their support.

“It gives us the confidence in the city that we’re reinvesting in our public infrastructure and specifically our roads. We do take this responsibility very seriously and appreciate the voters’ confidence in renewing this important funding source for our infrastructure.”

The two charter amendments also passed overwhelmingly. One raises the threshold for city purchases before a referendum can be filed against it from $5,000 to $25,000. The other changes the language regarding citizen initiatives so their timing is consistent with state law.

