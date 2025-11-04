© 2025 WEMU
Election Results: City of Saline Ballot Proposals

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:26 PM EST
Saline City Hall.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Saline City Hall.

All three proposals on the ballot in Saline passed easily. All three were approved by at least a 2-1 margin, including the renewal of a one-mill tax for city streets.

That millage runs for three years beginning in 2027 and is expected to raise $600,000 in the first year of collection for various transportation improvements. City Manager Dan Swallow says they want to thank Saline residents for their support.

“It gives us the confidence in the city that we’re reinvesting in our public infrastructure and specifically our roads. We do take this responsibility very seriously and appreciate the voters’ confidence in renewing this important funding source for our infrastructure.”

The two charter amendments also passed overwhelmingly. One raises the threshold for city purchases before a referendum can be filed against it from $5,000 to $25,000. The other changes the language regarding citizen initiatives so their timing is consistent with state law.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
