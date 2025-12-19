© 2025 WEMU
City of Saline looks to prevent Rec Center from closing

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 19, 2025 at 6:13 AM EST
Saline Rec Center.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Saline Rec Center.

The Saline City Council has officially accepted the recommendations of its Recreation Center Task Force. Now, the challenge is making it happen.

If one thing has been agreed to, it’s that the status quo of operating dollars coming out of the general fund must end.

To many around Saline, the Rec Center is more than just a place to get some exercise. It’s considered a cornerstone of community life. But Mayor Brian Marl says it can’t survive without an alternative source of funding.

“Some level of contribution from the city coffers is inevitable, but the amount that we’ve been spending of late is not sustainable, and we need to find a better model to maintain, again, what I believe to be a valuable public asset.”

A dedicated millage has often been discussed as a funding solution. Marl says talks are ongoing with Saline Area Schools. He also says they’re seeking other possible funding sources.

