Two Democrats in race for party nominee for Lodi Township Supervisor

Lodi Township Democrats Barry Wauldron and Jane Chronis are making their case to voters ahead of the August Primary for Township Supervisor.

Barry Wauldron says his background in municipal assessing, education, and labor negotiations would bring a fresh perspective to Lodi Township’s government. He says improving communication with residents and planning for future challenges would be among his priorities.

“I do feel like local governments could do a better job at public outreach and communications. But also, that contributes to this idea of transparency.”

Jane Chronis has spent nearly two decades serving on Lodi’s Board of Review and several years as Deputy Supervisor. She says those years of service have shaped her philosophy for how she would lead the township.

“Our infrastructure has to be balanced with potential growth, so that it’s sustainable, and it doesn’t place a burden on everyone who lives here currently.”

Both candidates say Lodi Township should remain a rural community while updating zoning policies to prepare for emerging industries, such as data centers.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

