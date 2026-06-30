Two Democrats in August Primary seek to replace Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin

With Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin term-limited, someone new will be taking the 15th District seat in January. Two Democrats are facing off in the August Primary to move on to the November ballot.

Former State Representative Felicia Brabec is no stranger to local politics. She served two terms in the State House and nine years on the Washtenaw County Commission. Brabec says she enjoys working with the community to solve problems facing the district.

Felicia Brabec Felicia Brabec.

“People living it, people who study it, people who work with folks, working with folks to be able to help people in our district is what really fuels me.”

While Brabec touts her years in elected office, her primary opponent Michael White highlights not being a career politician. He says he’s lived the life of most district residents.

Michael White Michael White.

“I bring real world experience in labor, education, technology, military service, non-profit leadership and community organizing.”

The winner of the August primary will face Republican Jason Rogers in the fall.

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