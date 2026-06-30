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Two Democrats in August Primary seek to replace Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 30, 2026 at 8:01 AM EDT
Michigan State Capitol - Senate Chamber
David Marvin
/
flickr.com
Michigan State Capitol - Senate Chamber

With Ann Arbor State Senator Jeff Irwin term-limited, someone new will be taking the 15th District seat in January. Two Democrats are facing off in the August Primary to move on to the November ballot.

Former State Representative Felicia Brabec is no stranger to local politics. She served two terms in the State House and nine years on the Washtenaw County Commission. Brabec says she enjoys working with the community to solve problems facing the district.

Felicia Brabec.
Felicia Brabec
Felicia Brabec.
“People living it, people who study it, people who work with folks, working with folks to be able to help people in our district is what really fuels me.”

While Brabec touts her years in elected office, her primary opponent Michael White highlights not being a career politician. He says he’s lived the life of most district residents.

Michael White.
Michael White
Michael White.
“I bring real world experience in labor, education, technology, military service, non-profit leadership and community organizing.”

The winner of the August primary will face Republican Jason Rogers in the fall.

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WEMU News michiganMichigan State SenateMichigan Legislaturejeff irwinFelicia BrabecMichael WhiteJason RogersMichigan DemocratsAugust Primarynovember ballot2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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