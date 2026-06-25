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Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates trade barbs at LWV debate

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 25, 2026 at 7:23 AM EDT
League of Women Voters of Washtenaw County President Catherine Murau moderates a debate between Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Yousef Rabhi (seated left) and Christopher Taylor at the Ann Arbor District Library's downtown branch on June 24, 2026.
1 of 3  — IMG_20260624_180616246_HDR.jpg
League of Women Voters of Washtenaw County President Catherine Murau moderates a debate between Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Yousef Rabhi (seated left) and Christopher Taylor at the Ann Arbor District Library's downtown branch on June 24, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A crowd gathers at the Ann Arbor District Library downtown branch on June 24, 2026 for a debate between Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Christopher Taylor and Yousef Rabhi.
2 of 3  — IMG_20260624_180432738_HDR.jpg
A crowd gathers at the Ann Arbor District Library downtown branch on June 24, 2026 for a debate between Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Christopher Taylor and Yousef Rabhi.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
League of Women Voters of Washtenaw County President Catherine Murau moderates a debate between Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Christopher Taylor and Yousef Rabhi at the Ann Arbor District Library's downtown branch on June 24, 2026.
3 of 3  — IMG_20260624_181256084_HDR.jpg
League of Women Voters of Washtenaw County President Catherine Murau moderates a debate between Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Christopher Taylor and Yousef Rabhi at the Ann Arbor District Library's downtown branch on June 24, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

A packed room Wednesday night watched the latest debate between Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates incumbent Christopher Taylor and challenger Yousef Rabhi. At times, things got a bit testy.

The debate at the Downtown Public Library was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Washtenaw County. The candidates were asked about numerous issues ranging from affordable housing, a municipal utility, to campaign financing.

Taylor says he lists all his contributors and proposals on his website.

“If you look on my opponent’s website, you’ll see air. There’s nothing! It’s all fist! It’s all bullhorn! It’s all bluster! There’s nothing there!”

A recent dark money mailer was sent out attacking Rabhi including several inaccurate accusations. Taylor says it’s not linked to his campaign. Rabhi says he has no connection to any dark money groups.

“And the fact that that dark money mailer landed in your mailboxes right, pretty much at the same time as his mailer did should tell you something.”

Absentee ballots are available and can be placed in a dropbox beginning today. In-person early voting in Ann Arbor for the August Primary begins July 25th.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann Arborann arbor district libraryAnn Arbor Mayoral RaceChristopher TaylorYousef RabhiLeague of Women Voters of Washtenaw CountyDebateabsentee votingVotingAugust Primary2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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