Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates trade barbs at LWV debate

A packed room Wednesday night watched the latest debate between Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates incumbent Christopher Taylor and challenger Yousef Rabhi. At times, things got a bit testy.

The debate at the Downtown Public Library was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Washtenaw County. The candidates were asked about numerous issues ranging from affordable housing, a municipal utility, to campaign financing.

Taylor says he lists all his contributors and proposals on his website.

“If you look on my opponent’s website, you’ll see air. There’s nothing! It’s all fist! It’s all bullhorn! It’s all bluster! There’s nothing there!”

A recent dark money mailer was sent out attacking Rabhi including several inaccurate accusations. Taylor says it’s not linked to his campaign. Rabhi says he has no connection to any dark money groups.

“And the fact that that dark money mailer landed in your mailboxes right, pretty much at the same time as his mailer did should tell you something.”

Absentee ballots are available and can be placed in a dropbox beginning today. In-person early voting in Ann Arbor for the August Primary begins July 25th.

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