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Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Taylor and Rabhi spar over housing and a municipal utility

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 9, 2026 at 6:37 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Yousef Rabhi (left) and Christopher Taylor listen to comments at a public forum on June 8, 2026.
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Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Yousef Rabhi (left) and Christopher Taylor listen to comments at a public forum on June 8, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Arrowwood Hills Community Center in Ann Arbor. The facility hosted a public forum featuring Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Yousef Rabhi and Christopher Taylor.
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Arrowwood Hills Community Center in Ann Arbor. The facility hosted a public forum featuring Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Yousef Rabhi and Christopher Taylor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for a public forum between Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Christopher Taylor and Yousef Rabhi on June 8, 2026.
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Residents gather for a public forum between Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Christopher Taylor and Yousef Rabhi on June 8, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor for Public Power collects signatures outside a public forum featuring Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Yousef Rabhi and Christopher Taylor.
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Ann Arbor for Public Power collects signatures outside a public forum featuring Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Yousef Rabhi and Christopher Taylor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates—incumbent Christopher Taylor and challenger Yousef Rabhi—met for a debate Monday night at the Arrowwood Hills Community Center.

About 60 people filled the center with questions on their mind. Topics included housing, bike lanes and police-community relations. The one issue where the candidates parted the most was the initiative to establish a municipal-owned public utility.

Mayor Taylor says he doesn’t like how DTE operates but taking it over would be cost-prohibitive.

“To forcibly seize DTE’s rights to perpetually serve the City of Ann Arbor with electricity would cost hundreds of millions of dollars.”

But Rabhi says Ann Arbor needs to reject the philosophy of what can’t be done and take on DTE directly.

“We’re in 2026, and we don’t live in a world where we are stuck in the ways of thinking in the past. We are looking towards the new future in this town.”

The primary election is on August 4th.

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Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Mayoral RaceYousef RabhiChristopher TaylorDTE Energy Co.utilitiesaffordable housinghousingDebatepublic forumAugust Primary2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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