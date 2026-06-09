Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates Taylor and Rabhi spar over housing and a municipal utility

Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates—incumbent Christopher Taylor and challenger Yousef Rabhi—met for a debate Monday night at the Arrowwood Hills Community Center.

About 60 people filled the center with questions on their mind. Topics included housing, bike lanes and police-community relations. The one issue where the candidates parted the most was the initiative to establish a municipal-owned public utility.

Mayor Taylor says he doesn’t like how DTE operates but taking it over would be cost-prohibitive.

“To forcibly seize DTE’s rights to perpetually serve the City of Ann Arbor with electricity would cost hundreds of millions of dollars.”

But Rabhi says Ann Arbor needs to reject the philosophy of what can’t be done and take on DTE directly.

“We’re in 2026, and we don’t live in a world where we are stuck in the ways of thinking in the past. We are looking towards the new future in this town.”

The primary election is on August 4th.

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