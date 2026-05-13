Ann Arbor Mayoral candidates spar over tax incentives

Salvos are starting to be thrown in the race for Mayor of Ann Arbor. It began over future millage requests.

Mayor Christopher Taylor’s reelection campaign released a statement pledging that he will oppose any new city millages. His opponent, County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi, says he has no plans to propose any.

Rabhi took the opportunity to criticize Taylor for pushing tax breaks for private developers, in particular for the Arbor South project. Rabhi says those dollars should be used elsewhere.

“It’s unsustainable to continue to give out these tax breaks and to allow these tax capture districts to stand. It’s not serving the people that it’s supposed to be serving.”

Taylor says Rabhi is being misleading when it comes to brownfield projects like Arbor South. He says it won’t be adverse to taxpayers.

“If you’re listening to this story, not a single one of your tax dollars will ever go to the public infrastructure used by the residents of that project.”

Taylor and Rabhi are the only two known candidates running for mayor. They will face off in the August primary election.

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