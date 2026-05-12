Proposed Ann Arbor housing development one of the first under new CLUP

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has approved a rezoning for a new housing complex on Varsity Drive north of Ellsworth. It would be one of the first rezoning for housing under the city’s new Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

The rezoning would switch the one-and-a-quarter acre parcel from Limited Industrial. That would allow plans for two four-story buildings with a total of 50 one-bedroom apartments.

City Planner Michelle Bennett says it fits into the city’s desire for more housing in the transition land use category and multi-model network.

“In the sense that it is close to the AAATA Bus Route 6A on the Ellsworth Corridor, which is in The Ride’s 2045 plan to be a priority service route.”

The developers have agreed to build a sidewalk to connect the apartments to Ellsworth for residents to have access to the bus route.

The rezoning is the first step ahead of site plans that will need to include detailed landscape, utility, architectural and soil usage.

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