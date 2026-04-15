Ann Arbor Planning Commission begins CLUP implementation process

Now that Ann Arbor has a new Comprehensive Land Use Plan, it needs to figure out how to implement it. On Tuesday night, the Planning Commission began the process.

Commissioners discussed how they should move forward from the plan to proposed zoning changes. The general consensus was to start with the Hub Land Use Category. That’s where residential and commercial development occurs around major transit hubs.

Commissioner Daniel Adams says the intention was always to develop reforms that maximize housing.

“The plan that we drafted says Hub is that district. Hub is where the action is. I don’t support starting our zoning work with what’s the least impactful in terms of units, and I don’t support starting with the most politically sensitive one, which is residential.”

No workplan was finalized. That will occur in a few weeks.

It’s going to be another extensive process. The Commission is likely to take one to three years to complete the proposed changes.

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