Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves revised SouthTown site plan

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has given its approval to a revised site plan for the SouthTown housing development project. The proposed complex faced challenges after developer 4M’s owner Marge Poscher died last October.

A previous site plan was approved in September of 2023. But after getting into the pragmatics, changes needed to be made. Its proposed number of units has been increased from 216 to 289.

4M’s Heidi Poscher says the project includes improved sustainability features.

“Not only just in terms of the equipment that’s used, but just, philosophically, how the HVAC components of the building are marrying up with the microgrid in terms of its energy production.”

The 230,000 square feet, eight-story building would include a 41-space parking garage along with 175 spots for bicycles.

It would be located on South State Street between Henry and Stimson Roads.

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