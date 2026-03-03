Ann Arbor City Council approves rezoning for 'The Dean' project

The Ann Arbor City Council has approved the rezoning for a proposed housing project across the street from the University of Michigan’s Marching Band’s Elbel Field.

The 0.85-acre site is on East Madison between South Fourth and Fifth Avenues. Called “The Dean,” it’s a proposed 14-story building with two levels of parking and 12 floors for residential use. It would include about 180 apartments.

Ward 5 Council member Erica Briggs says there continues to be an urgent need for housing in that area.

“We have to acknowledge that the University of Michigan has grown 35% in terms of their enrollment over the last 20 years. In context, this is right across the street essentially from where the university is already growing.”

Some nearby homeowners oppose the development. They told the City Council it’s too tall and a poor fit for the neighborhood. The project’s site plan is still being evaluated.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

