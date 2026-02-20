© 2026 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Council wants changes to proposed new bike parking ordinance

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 20, 2026 at 6:08 AM EST
Bikes parked in front of Ann Arbor City Hall.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Bikes parked in front of Ann Arbor City Hall.

The Ann Arbor City Council on Thursday re-referred an overhaul of its bicycle parking requirements back to the Planning Commission.

The proposed changes include increasing the number of required bike spaces in multi-family developments and decreasing them downtown.

The rereferral was requested by council member Erica Briggs. She says there are some places downtown where bike parking is hard to find. Briggs also says the proposal doesn’t do enough to address coming changes in bicycle ridership.

“We know that there are more cargo bike and electric bike users, so we are seeing trends. And just like EV, we need to anticipate those trends and then build for them.”

Briggs says she also wants to see more of an emphasis on covered and indoor bike parking in town. It was a close 5-4 vote to send the ordinance amendment back to Planning.

The Council wants to see the results by July 6th.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
