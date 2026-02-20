Ann Arbor City Council wants changes to proposed new bike parking ordinance

The Ann Arbor City Council on Thursday re-referred an overhaul of its bicycle parking requirements back to the Planning Commission.

The proposed changes include increasing the number of required bike spaces in multi-family developments and decreasing them downtown.

The rereferral was requested by council member Erica Briggs. She says there are some places downtown where bike parking is hard to find. Briggs also says the proposal doesn’t do enough to address coming changes in bicycle ridership.

“We know that there are more cargo bike and electric bike users, so we are seeing trends. And just like EV, we need to anticipate those trends and then build for them.”

Briggs says she also wants to see more of an emphasis on covered and indoor bike parking in town. It was a close 5-4 vote to send the ordinance amendment back to Planning.

The Council wants to see the results by July 6th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

