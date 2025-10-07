© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor Transportation Commission expected to make traffic safety recommendations

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 7, 2025 at 6:46 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Die-in protesters and Bicycle Alliance of Washtenaw laying down at East Huron and North Fourth Avenue.
Alex Lowe
/
Alex Lowe
Ann Arbor Die-in protesters and Bicycle Alliance of Washtenaw laying down at East Huron and North Fourth Avenue.

There have been at least 15 vehicle crashes in Ann Arbor this year involving pedestrians or cyclists. The city’s Transportation Commission may soon, via an ordinance amendment, be recommending solutions.

The Commission has been looking at the causes and frequency of vehicle and pedestrian crashes for about a year. Now, that directive will be part of its power and duties. That means the Commission will be able to make recommendations regarding safety to the City Council.

Council member Dharma Akmon says it will codify a responsibility the Commission and staff have been developing the past year.

“Essentially, that process is that serious injury and crash reports come forward once all of the relevant detail is known. It’s detailed, discussed and includes identifying mitigation strategies.”

The amendment was given preliminary approval on Monday. It will need a public hearing and second council vote in two weeks for final approval.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
