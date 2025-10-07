Ann Arbor Transportation Commission expected to make traffic safety recommendations

There have been at least 15 vehicle crashes in Ann Arbor this year involving pedestrians or cyclists. The city’s Transportation Commission may soon, via an ordinance amendment, be recommending solutions.

The Commission has been looking at the causes and frequency of vehicle and pedestrian crashes for about a year. Now, that directive will be part of its power and duties. That means the Commission will be able to make recommendations regarding safety to the City Council.

Council member Dharma Akmon says it will codify a responsibility the Commission and staff have been developing the past year.

“Essentially, that process is that serious injury and crash reports come forward once all of the relevant detail is known. It’s detailed, discussed and includes identifying mitigation strategies.”

The amendment was given preliminary approval on Monday. It will need a public hearing and second council vote in two weeks for final approval.

