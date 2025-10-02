AAPD stops higher than average drivers at school zone enforcement

Officers at the Ann Arbor Police Department stopped more drivers than their typical average during their recent school zone enforcement.

The Ann Arbor Police Department was stationed on Green Road along Burbank Drive to catch any motorists through the area. Within a span of 45 minutes, officers pulled over 17 drivers for speeding and passing by buses.

Traffic officer John Gilbee says anywhere from one to five stops is normal during school zone enforcement. He says the speed limit dropping to 25 miles per hour during school drop-off hours is likely a cause for the high number of violations.

“I think that people are just used to going through there at 35. But I mean, we were only stopping cars that were 40-plus. And I think the fastest we got was 47 through the school zone.”

Gilbee says these operations help them determine roads in Ann Arbor that need a change in signage to improve traffic safety.

