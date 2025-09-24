MDOT applying high-friction surfacing around I-94 ramps at Jackson Rd

A series of crashes this month around the curve at I-94 at Jackson Road has prompted state transportation officials to work on a way to reduce the number of crashes.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is treating the highway near Jackson Road with a high-friction surface.

Aaron Jenkins is MDOT’s spokesperson for the University region. He says the treatment applies a durable polymer-based binder with a layer of specialized high-friction aggregate to the road surface.

“It enhances the grip, and it prevents skidding. It’s especially good on severe curves and braking areas. So, we’re hoping that this could make some changes. We always prioritize safety and will continue to monitor the interchange as well.”

Jenkins says MDOT has seen previous success with using high-friction surfaces to reduce crashes around the I-96 area in Lansing. He says drivers should avoid any distractions while navigating the curve at Jackson Road.

