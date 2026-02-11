Ypsilanti recognized as a bicycle-friendly community

Dedicated city planning in creating more accessible bicycle routes in Ypsilanti has led the community to be recognized by the League of American Bicyclists as a Bronze-Level Bicycling-Friendly Community.

Ypsilanti’s bronze-level designation by the League of American Bicyclists comes after years of expanding the city’s non-motorized routes.

Bonnie Wessler is Ypsilanti’s public works manager. She says widening sidewalks and connecting more segments of the Border-to-Border Trail have made it easier to travel by bike across the city. She adds that while infrastructure has improved, outreach and education still need work.

“So, we have our infrastructure game, as the kids say, is on point. But our education and outreach program is a bit lacking.”

Wessler says strengthening those efforts will be key as the city works toward earning a silver or gold designation in the future.

