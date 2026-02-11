City of Ypsilanti asks local community for help in naming six snowplows

The City of Ypsilanti is asking the local community for help naming the vehicles in its snowplow fleet.

Six snowplows will have new names later this month with Ypsilanti city officials already receiving hundreds of possible names.

Jeremiah Brown is the communications assistant for the City of Ypsilanti. He says the naming contest was set up to thank the city’s snowplow drivers for their work throughout this snowy winter.

“They work long hours to keep our roads clear, to keep them safe for us. So, this was thought up as something fun to really just engage the community, think of some creative names, and just give some fun for our DPW drivers.”

Brown says Ypsilanti’s Department of Public Works will announce their six favorite community names on February 20th. He adds each snowplow will be labelled with its new name.

The contest ends February 13th.

