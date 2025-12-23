Snow Match program in Ann Arbor grows with more volunteers

The City of Ann Arbor’s Snow Match program has been growing steadily with more volunteers signing up to help their fellow residents with snow removal.

Ann Arbor residents who are 55 and older or who self-identify as disabled can request through a city service to have a volunteer remove snow for free.

Victor Morales-Rios is the city’s Parks and Recreation Service Deputy Manager of Maintenance. He says the goal of the Snow Match program is to build strong community bonds and increase the safety of those using the sidewalks after snowfall.

“This is an opportunity for people of the community to give back to the community. This is going to allow them to forge stronger community relationships.”

Morales-Rios says there’s currently a need for volunteers in the Northeast side of the city around the Plymouth Road area.

He says the Snow Match program will continue until spring.

