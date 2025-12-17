WCHD says Seasonal Affective Disorder is more than 'Winter Blues'

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a form of depression related to changes in seasons. It can have serious impacts on day-to-day living, but help is available.

For most people with Seasonal Affective Disorder, symptoms start in the late fall and increase during the winter months. People report low energy, increased appetite and a feeling of melancholy. The symptoms usually resolve during the spring and summer months.

Lisa deRamos is the Communications Coordinator for the Washtenaw County Health Department. She says, while debilitating, it is possible to lessen the symptoms.

“Get plenty of physical movement and try to spend some time outdoors in the daylight, whether that be a nature hike or just going outside for five or 10 minutes a day to get some natural light.”

Light therapy has been shown to help in many cases. deRamos also recommends increasing social connections and maintaining good nutrition and quality sleep.

