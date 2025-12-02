Advocates in Chelsea work to make the city a dementia-friendly town

Dementia advocates in Chelsea are working to make the city the fifth dementia-friendly community in Michigan.

Jim Mangi is the president of Dementia Friendly Services. He says for a community to be considered friendly to residents experiencing memory loss, training should be offered to people working with the public on how to communicate with them.

He says offering a couple of simple, friendly choices when speaking with those diagnosed with dementia is a good first step.

“It might take a while to get through it, but a dementia-friendly practice goes step-by-step accommodating the person’s abilities.”

Mangi says the demand for accommodations for those struggling with dementia will only go up as an increasing number of baby boomers are diagnosed with the condition.

He says a plan to make Chelsea dementia-friendly will be presented to the city council in the future.

