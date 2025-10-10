NIH continues funding cancer and dementia research at EMU

The National Institute of Health has bestowed a $500,000 grant to an Eastern Michigan University chemistry professor and her team to continue groundbreaking cancer and Alzheimer’s research.

Hyaluronan is a naturally occurring sugar found in the human body. It’s linked to cell growth with abnormal levels potentially causing cancer cell proliferation.

Dr. Hedeel Evans is a chemistry professor at EMU. She says this compound can also create new brain cells. She says she’s leading a research team, so hyaluronan’s nature can be fully understood.

“How these neuronal signaling that operates in cancer actually work, because if we understood that, then maybe we could understand how they don’t work in Alzheimer’s.”

Evans says once a breakthrough is achieved, it’s possible to modify the compound’s pathways to customize it for treating cancer or dementia.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

