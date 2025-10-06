University of Michigan Health reports increase in mental health issues among children

One in four parents say their child exhibits a medical or behavioral health condition that requires assistance at school. That’s according to the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott children’s hospital.

Most of the concerns reported by parents were behavioral. These include conditions like anxiety, ADHD, autism and depression.

Susan Woolford is a pediatrician with U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. She says there’s been a rise in these cases in recent years, including here in Washtenaw County.

“The percentage of children with mental health concerns has increased significantly. In addition, we know that the number of children with chronic illnesses has also increased over recent years.”

Woolford says health care providers can work with parents to get the documentation and assessments to help their children access needed services.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

