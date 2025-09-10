© 2025 WEMU
Washtenaw County bucks national trend, fewer suicides reported in 2024

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published September 10, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Harvard Health

In recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness month, the Washtenaw County Health Department is highlighting resources to help people at risk of taking their own lives.

CDC statistics show more than 41,000 individuals die each year by suicide. The good news is, while rates have increased nationally, Washtenaw County shows a dip in suicide rates for the third consecutive year.

Communications Coordinator for the Washtenaw County Health Department, Lisa deRamos says one reason that suicide completion rates in the county are lower than both Michigan and national suicide rates may be due to funding support from the Washtenaw County Mental Health and Public Safety Preservation Millage.

“We have lots of efforts within the county to combat suicide and raising awareness about mental health and promoting mental health resources within the county.”

A list of these county resources can be found below.

