Washtenaw County LGBTQIA+ Resource Guide aims to fill holes left by federal cuts

In response to the Trump administration's policies, the Washtenaw County Community Mental Health (WCCMH) Crisis Team has developed a guide to available resources for LGBTQIA+ people.

THe LGBTQIA+ Resource Guide was prepared by the Washtenaw County Community Mental Health Crisis Team and wishyouknewwashtenaw to support the mental health needs of LGBTQ communities.

Matthew Brunale is a clinical social worker on the team. He’s been advocating for a preventative care approach.

“A lot of crisis work, we think, is reactionary. So, if someone's in a crisis, we need to help them. But I like to shift the focus to think that we could do a lot more on the front end. So, education, advocacy, things with schools with families with parents.”

The guide highlights assets across the county and state that focus on gender or identity affirming aspects. The guide also offers social and therapeutic resources.

