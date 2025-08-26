Jim Toy Center responds to U-M ending trans youth health care services

Under mounting legal pressure from the Trump Administration, University of Michigan Health has announced that it will be ending its transgender youth health care services.

Patients under the age of 19 are no longer eligible to receive gender-affirming care at University of Michigan Health. This comes after President Trump and the Department of Justice’s efforts to close down health care programs for trans youth.

Joe Halsch is the executive director of the Jim Toy Center in Ann Arbor. He says reducing access to health care will ultimately do more harm than good for families.

“I believe this decision will threaten lives, and I think that’s what a lot of parents fear as well.”

Halsch says the Jim Toy Center is in conversation with the ACLU and other local LGBTQ+ organizations. He says they’re figuring out ways to build up resources for trans youth.

