Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ community stands up against request to U.S. Supreme Court to overturn same-sex marriage

The U.S. Supreme Court has received a formal request to review its ruling on same-sex marriage.

Former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis, who refused to authorize marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2015, has issued a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn same-sex marriage.

Joe Halsch is the executive director of the Jim Toy Center in Ann Arbor. He says he doubts the Supreme Court will move forward with Davis' petition. He adds the local LGBT community is being affected by the increasing efforts to undo decades of advocacy.

"There is fatigue, and whether it's realistic or unrealistic that any of these laws are going to pass, the hit—the threat—still hurts."

Halsch says the best defense against any attempt to reverse Obergefell v. Hodges is to codify same-sex marriage in Michigan's constitution.

