Washtenaw County raises flag to commemorate Pride Month

A handful of dignitaries and civil rights activists were on hand Tuesday morning for the annual Pride Flag-raising ceremony in front of the Washtenaw County Administration Building.

The Pride flag was hoisted on the pole flying just underneath the State of Michigan flag on North Main Street. It will remain through the month of June.

It’s the fifth year the flag has been raised. Commission Chair Katie Scott, the only LGBTQ+ elected official on the county level, says raising the flag is more than a symbol.

“It’s important because, even in a community like Washtenaw, where, by and large, people are welcomed, there are still kids whose parents turn them out or people who are worried about their jobs because of their sexual orientation.”

Scott says having the flag-raising ceremony at the County Building shows the local government will always be supportive.

