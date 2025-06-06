Ypsi Pride grows support amidst political landscape worries

The organizers of Ypsi Pride have been navigating national concerns and local challenges to make Ypsilanti’s yearly pride event come together.

The LGBTQ community is expanding quickly in Ypsilanti, prompting Ypsi Pride to broaden their event beyond Depot Town to include Riverside and Frog Island Parks.

Board member Malaya Elgarico-George says this growth is bittersweet. She says while she views the increased camaraderie in the community positively, it's not without some concerns.

“Bitter as in like what I think what makes it grow is sometimes the political climate gets people a little bit nervous. So, we feel the Queer community feels stronger in numbers, and our Pride grows because of that.”

Elgarico-George says regardless of what changes in the political landscape, Ypsilanti has built a bulwark of support. She says there’s more establishments than ever before supporting LGBTQ rights and hosting plenty of opportunities for Queer folks to gather.

