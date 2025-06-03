Washtenaw County celebrates Pride Month

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is celebrating Pride Month with the local community.

Chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners Katie Scott is the board’s first openly lesbian member. She says when she was younger and before Pride Month was established, she doubted she was a lesbian because she thought there was only one way to be one.

She adds Pride Month shows that there are many ways to express being LGBTQ, and she’s thankful that today’s questioning teens can see that.

“It has just opened up to let people be themselves and who they are and not be pigeonholed into stereotypes.”

Scott says perseverance and resilience are the themes for this year’s Pride Month, especially as LGBTQ rights are being increasingly challenged. She says Washtenaw County will always remain a welcoming community for individuals of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

