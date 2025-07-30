Ann Arbor restarts plans for Kozachenko statue

Plans to erect a life-sized statue of LGBTQ+ pioneer Kathy Kozachenko in front of Ann Arbor City Hall are back on.

In 1974, Kozachenko became the first openly gay person in the U.S. elected to public office when she won an Ann Arbor City Council race. Plans to build a statue were first conceived as part of the city’s bicentennial celebration, but the sculptor fell ill.

Deputy City Administrator Mariah Walton says the statue, along with the historical marker to be unveiled next month at City Hall, demonstrates Ann Arbor’s role in LGBTQ+ civil rights.

“With the unveiling, it will be essentially designated in records in the State of Michigan now that Ann Arbor City Hall is an historical marker for the bounds that were crossed by these individuals.”

The city is hoping to raise $100,000 to cover the cost of the commission and installation of the statue.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

