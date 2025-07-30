© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor restarts plans for Kozachenko statue

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 30, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT
Kathy Kozachenko
Bentley Historical Library
/
University of Michigan
Kathy Kozachenko

Plans to erect a life-sized statue of LGBTQ+ pioneer Kathy Kozachenko in front of Ann Arbor City Hall are back on.

In 1974, Kozachenko became the first openly gay person in the U.S. elected to public office when she won an Ann Arbor City Council race. Plans to build a statue were first conceived as part of the city’s bicentennial celebration, but the sculptor fell ill.

Deputy City Administrator Mariah Walton says the statue, along with the historical marker to be unveiled next month at City Hall, demonstrates Ann Arbor’s role in LGBTQ+ civil rights.

“With the unveiling, it will be essentially designated in records in the State of Michigan now that Ann Arbor City Hall is an historical marker for the bounds that were crossed by these individuals.”

The city is hoping to raise $100,000 to cover the cost of the commission and installation of the statue.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
