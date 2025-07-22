Ann Arbor City Council approves Braun Court development

The Ann Arbor City Council has approved an agreement for the redevelopment of Braun Court. For years, it was the center of the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

The site will be a 38-unit condominium complex of two and three-bedroom units. It had been home to the Jim Toy Community Center, which closed during the COVID epidemic but now has a new location on South Main Street.

3rd Ward Council member Travis Radina says developers Wickfield Properties have worked to preserve the location’s history.

“I actually just spoke to someone affiliated again this week where they’re hoping to find ways to preserve the existing Braun Court sign and things like that to continue to nod to the history and the community that existed there.”

The project features roof and wall-mounted solar panels, geothermal heat pumps, and full building electrification. The North Fourth Avenue streetscape will include an eight-foot-wide sidewalk and seven-foot-wide amenity zone.

