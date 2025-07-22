Ann Arbor City Council has recommendations for Comprehensive Land Use Plan

The Ann Arbor City approved a resolution Monday night with its recommendations for the Comprehensive Land Use Plan. But what was billed as a fair compromise didn’t appease either faction.

Members of the pro-density group “Neighbors for More Neighbors” showed up in force to oppose the resolution. They didn’t like the limits of no larger than triplexes in residential districts and heights no more than three stories. They fear the Council’s proposals will delay action in increasing the housing stock.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says the resolution addresses the concerns of many residents.

“The CLUP is not an end state and pushing through an unimplementable plan accomplishes nothing. The plan is a vision document that requires years of follow-through to be successful to accomplish its goal of equity, sustainability and affordability.”

The recommendations didn’t satisfy the people pushing to Pause the Plan either. They say the resolution is window dressing and doesn’t bring the changes to the plan they seek.

