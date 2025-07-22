© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Council has recommendations for Comprehensive Land Use Plan

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 22, 2025 at 5:53 AM EDT
Members of the group "Neighbors for More Neighbors" sit at the July 21, 2025 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.
Members of the group "Neighbors for More Neighbors" sit at the July 21, 2025 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.
The "Neighbors for More Neighbors" sign positioned at the July 21, 2025 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.
Residents gather for the July 21, 2025 Ann Arbor City Council meeting.
Ann Arbor City Council listens to residents' comments at its July 21, 2025 meeting.
Former Ann Arbor City Council member Linh Song addresses the council at its July 21, 2025 meeting.
Residents attending the July 21, 2025 Ann Arbor City Council meeting take a pizza break.
The Ann Arbor City approved a resolution Monday night with its recommendations for the Comprehensive Land Use Plan. But what was billed as a fair compromise didn’t appease either faction.

Members of the pro-density group “Neighbors for More Neighbors” showed up in force to oppose the resolution. They didn’t like the limits of no larger than triplexes in residential districts and heights no more than three stories. They fear the Council’s proposals will delay action in increasing the housing stock.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says the resolution addresses the concerns of many residents.

“The CLUP is not an end state and pushing through an unimplementable plan accomplishes nothing. The plan is a vision document that requires years of follow-through to be successful to accomplish its goal of equity, sustainability and affordability.”

The recommendations didn’t satisfy the people pushing to Pause the Plan either. They say the resolution is window dressing and doesn’t bring the changes to the plan they seek.

WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilComprehensive Land Use PlanChristopher Taylorlinh songPublic Inputhousingdevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
