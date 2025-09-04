Ann Arbor's LGBTQ+ history honored with state marker

Ann Arbor is displaying its pride. On Thursday morning, it unveiled an historical marker in front of City Hall commemorating the first openly gay people in the U.S. elected to public office.

It was in 1973 when Ann Arbor City Council members Nancy Wechsler and Jerry DeGrieck became the first elected officials in the country to come out as gay.

A year later, Kathy Kozachenko became the first openly gay candidate elected when she won a council seat. She fears many strides made the past 50 years are being rolled back.

“Not just to the LGBTQ community, but to immigrants, to our basic rights, the rule of law and democracy. I don’t see how anyone cannot speak out and cannot try and take our country on a better path.”

DeGrieck says he’s also worried and encourages everyone, particularly young people, to stand up and fight for what they believe in.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

