Ann Arbor's LGBTQ+ history honored with state marker

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 4, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT
Kathy Kozachenko and Jerry DeGrieck stand by the new Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker.
1 of 9  — IMG_20250904_120956863_HDR.jpg
Kathy Kozachenko and Jerry DeGrieck stand by the new Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A crowd gathers at the unveiling of the Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker.
2 of 9  — IMG_20250904_114119734_HDR.jpg
A crowd gathers at the unveiling of the Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The City of Ann Arbor flag at the unveiling of the Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker.
3 of 9  — IMG_20250904_105006773_MP.jpg
The City of Ann Arbor flag at the unveiling of the Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Food served at the unveiling of the Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker. Pictures (from L to R) of Kathy Kozachenko, Nancy Wechsler and Jerry DeGrieck are displayed on the table.
4 of 9  — IMG_20250904_104858077_HDR.jpg
Food served at the unveiling of the Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker. Pictures (from L to R) of Kathy Kozachenko, Nancy Wechsler and Jerry DeGrieck are displayed on the table.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Kathy Kozachenko speaks with Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor at the unveiling of the Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker.
5 of 9  — IMG_20250904_105516108_HDR.jpg
Kathy Kozachenko speaks with Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor at the unveiling of the Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor speaks at the unveiling of the Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker.
6 of 9  — 855bb82d-e8f0-4406-bc23-97662c7cb218-aae96f25-b23e-4381-900d-9bb1025c95eb~2.jpg
Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor speaks at the unveiling of the Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Jerry DeGrieck speaks at the unveiling of the Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker.
7 of 9  — IMG_20250904_113400154.jpg
Jerry DeGrieck speaks at the unveiling of the Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Kathy Kozachenko speaks at the unveiling of the Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker.
8 of 9  — IMG_20250904_114533368.jpg
Kathy Kozachenko speaks at the unveiling of the Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker is revealed to the public.
9 of 9  — IMG_20250904_120827557_HDR.jpg
The Ann Arbor LGBTQ+ historical marker is revealed to the public.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Ann Arbor is displaying its pride. On Thursday morning, it unveiled an historical marker in front of City Hall commemorating the first openly gay people in the U.S. elected to public office.

It was in 1973 when Ann Arbor City Council members Nancy Wechsler and Jerry DeGrieck became the first elected officials in the country to come out as gay.

A year later, Kathy Kozachenko became the first openly gay candidate elected when she won a council seat. She fears many strides made the past 50 years are being rolled back.

“Not just to the LGBTQ community, but to immigrants, to our basic rights, the rule of law and democracy. I don’t see how anyone cannot speak out and cannot try and take our country on a better path.”

DeGrieck says he’s also worried and encourages everyone, particularly young people, to stand up and fight for what they believe in.

Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilKathy KozachenkoJerry DeGrieckChristopher TaylorHistoric PreservationHistoryLGBT RightsLGBTQPride
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
