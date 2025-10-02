EMU’s Africology and African American Studies Department marks 50th anniversary

50 years ago, Eastern Michigan University laid the groundwork for the first academic major program focusing on Black studies in Michigan.

EMU’s Africology and African American Studies Department has grown from a minor to an undergraduate and graduate field of study, thanks to five decades of student advocacy.

Dr. Victor Okafor is the head of the department. He says its continual and growing success shows a strong community desire for Black studies.

“With focus, with dedication, and a sense of purpose, one can accomplish whatever one sets up as an objective.”

Okafor says the department is currently drafting a proposal for a doctoral program. He adds he hopes students and faculty will continue to explore and challenge preconceived notions of Africa’s role in the world for the next 50 years.

