Pride flags installation at EMU marks beginning of Coming Out Month

Students and staff at Eastern Michigan University have planted rainbow flags on campus to show support for LGBTQ+ students during Coming Out Month.

October marks the beginning of Coming Out Month at EMU, where rows of colored flags can be found across campus.

Emily Bryson, a graduate assistant at Swoop’s Pantry, was among the school staff planting flags. She says protecting and supporting LGBTQ+ students during Coming Out Month is extremely critical based on the actions of the Trump administration.

“To know that you’re being welcomed and included on your campus among your peers and everyone that you’re going to school with, it’s an opportunity for everyone just to come together--everyone.”

Bryson says students at EMU shouldn’t fear coming out and are safe to be true to themselves on campus.

