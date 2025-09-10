© 2025 WEMU
Locals rally against Michigan Medicine ending trans youth health care

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published September 10, 2025 at 4:58 PM EDT
The University Medical Center on the medical campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michael Barera
/
Wikipedia Media Commons
The University Medical Center on the medical campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Protestors are rallying against University of Michigan Health’s decision to end its health care program for transgender youths.

The local transgender community and allies are frustrated with U-M succumbing to political pressure from President Trump’s Department of Justice.

Bree Taylor is the founder and executive director of Trans Unity Coalition. She says taking away medically necessary health care for transgender people under 19 is a heinous act. She says trans-supporting families are unsure how they can help their children, but there is hope.

“I see people who are scared and unsure about what this means for their tomorrow. That flame that I can see in the eyes of those mobilizing, that’s what keeps me going to tell people we will survive. We will still be here.”

The Trans Unity Coalition and allied organizations will protest outside Michigan Medicine at Medical Center Drive starting Thursday at 4 PM.

