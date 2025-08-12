© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor to use art to commemorate historic Black neighborhood

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published August 12, 2025 at 5:57 AM EDT
Rendering of Ann Arbor's Dunbar Tower.
1 of 3  — 121catherineststreetview.png
Rendering of Ann Arbor's Dunbar Tower.
LBBA
Dunbar Center, May 1944.
2 of 3  — N031_1146_002.jpg
Dunbar Center, May 1944.
The Ann Arbor News / Ann Arbor District Library
Dancing at the Dunbar, OctorThe "Jive Bombers," a club of Negro youth, meet weekly at Dunbar Community Center for an evening of dancing and other simple social activities. Negroes of all ages and interests enjoy the hospitality and friendly council of this busy Community Center. Ann Arbor residents are asked to contribute to the support of this agency during the Community War Chest drive here from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3.
3 of 3  — N031_1145_002.jpg
Dancing at the Dunbar Center, October 1943: The "Jive Bombers," a club of Negro youth, meet weekly at Dunbar Community Center for an evening of dancing and other simple social activities. Negroes of all ages and interests enjoy the hospitality and friendly council of this busy Community Center. Ann Arbor residents are asked to contribute to the support of this agency during the Community War Chest drive here from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3.
The Ann Arbor News / Ann Arbor District Library

Ann Arbor officials are seeking artists to help vitalize a part of the city’s historic Black neighborhood.

Dunbar Tower marks a piece of history at Catherine Street in downtown Ann Arbor. The affordable housing complex sits on the site of the former Dunbar Center, a gathering place for the city’s Black community.

Jamall Bufford is a Community Leadership Council member. He says the Council has put out a request for qualifications to find an artist to illustrate the location’s history.

“This building is hopefully going to carry on some of those traditions and some of that historical context from back then.”

After the request for qualifications closes on August 31st, the side of Dunbar Tower and other areas of the building will be painted with murals.

Tenants are expected to move in around the second quarter of 2026.

