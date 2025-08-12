Ann Arbor to use art to commemorate historic Black neighborhood

Ann Arbor officials are seeking artists to help vitalize a part of the city’s historic Black neighborhood.

Dunbar Tower marks a piece of history at Catherine Street in downtown Ann Arbor. The affordable housing complex sits on the site of the former Dunbar Center, a gathering place for the city’s Black community.

Jamall Bufford is a Community Leadership Council member. He says the Council has put out a request for qualifications to find an artist to illustrate the location’s history.

“This building is hopefully going to carry on some of those traditions and some of that historical context from back then.”

After the request for qualifications closes on August 31st, the side of Dunbar Tower and other areas of the building will be painted with murals.

Tenants are expected to move in around the second quarter of 2026.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

