© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Election Results: Chelsea Mayoral and City Council Races

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor,
David Fair
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:20 PM EST
Chelsea, Michigan Clocktower
Dwight Burdette
/
Wikipedia Media Commons
Chelsea, Michigan Clocktower

Voters in Chelsea have chosen a current city councilmember to serve as the city’s next Mayor.

Kate Henson defeated Julianne Chard by nearly a 2-1 margin to win the non-partisan race. Henson will succeed current mayor Jane Pacheco who chose not to run for reelection.

Kate Henson.
Kate Henson for Mayor
/
Facebook
Kate Henson.

Henson will serve a four-year term and says she’s eager to get started.

"I'm still kind of in shock, but I'm so excited to be able to get to work now. There are so many good things that are happening in Chelsea and I want to be the person that gets those things across the line because it's going to be important for continuing to be that thriving community that we are.”

Henson says she is excited to work with the citizens of Chelsea on critical issues like housing and infrastructure. She says working with the city council to hire a city manager is a top priority.

There will also be new faces on Chelsea City Council Tony Iannelli was the only incumbent running and he won another term. He’ll be joined by Felix Stump and Sam Angus. Current city councilmember Kate Mehuron chose not to run for reelection.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News ChelseaCity of ChelseaChelsea City Councilmayoral racenovember ballotwashtenaw county electionsElections
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
David Fair
Contact David: dfair@emich.edu
See stories by David Fair
Related Content