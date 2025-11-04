Election Results: Chelsea Mayoral and City Council Races

Voters in Chelsea have chosen a current city councilmember to serve as the city’s next Mayor.

Kate Henson defeated Julianne Chard by nearly a 2-1 margin to win the non-partisan race. Henson will succeed current mayor Jane Pacheco who chose not to run for reelection.

Henson will serve a four-year term and says she’s eager to get started.

"I'm still kind of in shock, but I'm so excited to be able to get to work now. There are so many good things that are happening in Chelsea and I want to be the person that gets those things across the line because it's going to be important for continuing to be that thriving community that we are.”

Henson says she is excited to work with the citizens of Chelsea on critical issues like housing and infrastructure. She says working with the city council to hire a city manager is a top priority.

There will also be new faces on Chelsea City Council Tony Iannelli was the only incumbent running and he won another term. He’ll be joined by Felix Stump and Sam Angus. Current city councilmember Kate Mehuron chose not to run for reelection.

