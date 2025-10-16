Four candidates running for Chelsea City Council on November ballot

There are four candidates running for three spots on the Chelsea City Council this fall. That means we can expect a lot of change with only one incumbent on the ballot. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert has this report.

The only incumbent running for another term is Tony Iannelli. He's been on the council since 2017 and has served as Mayor Pro-Tem since 2021. Iannelli says much has been accomplished in the two terms he has served.

Tony Ianelli Tony Ianelli.

"In 2019, we're currently just signed off on the 2025 draft master plan that's currently under review. We appropriated funds for the county mental health millage to fund our community social worker."

There are three newcomers for the council in Chelsea. Sam Angus is currently program coordinator for "Ease the Day" program at the Chelsea Senior Center. He and his family moved to the city in 2014. He holds a law degree from the University of Michigan. He's been on several commissions in Chelsea, including Parks and Recreation. Angus says he decided to run for council as the next step in his community involvement.

Sam Angus Sam Angus.

"I've just spent the last seven or eight years working with awesome people in Chelsea to get things done. And I think the next step is to bring that kind of collaborative spirit to City Council."

William O'Reilly has also had a lengthy record of community involvement. He recently retired as executive director of the Chelsea Area Senior Center and is president of the Chelsea Area Historical Society. O'Reilly was also on the Downtown Development Authority. He says he's always looked to serve the community.

William O'Reilly William O'Reilly.

"I've been somebody who, really my whole adult life, has been very active and involved and believe that, if you're a citizen, you need to contribute. And so, this just was a natural fit. There were several people on the City Council who were stepping down and I thought, 'Well, this seemed like the best time to throw my hat in the ring.'"

The fourth candidate for the three seats is Felix Stump. He also has a history of community involvement. Stump and his family moved to Chelsea about four-and-a-half years ago. He's a longtime employee of Maximus Federal Services, much of that time supporting the Social Security Administration's "Ticket to Work" program, which helped people with disabilities find employment. Stump says the recent political climate across the country has inspired him to serve the local government.

Felix Stump Felix Stump.

"I still think that there are lesser fortunate people than I. I want to do what I can whether to make change or protect the progress that's been made on council in Chelsea over the last four or five, six years. Keep that momentum going."

There are several issues facing Chelsea. After eight years on the City Council, Tony Iannelli says the city's finances are in fairly good shape, but costs and needs will continue to rise. And the city has to be prepared.

"One of the things that we'd like to do is, obviously, take those....obviously we have no choice but to take on these additional costs. But we want to look for any opportunities we can find to mitigate as much of those costs being passed on to the taxpayers."

One of the big issues Sam Angus is focused on is to come up with more collaborative efforts with other entities. He says the people of Chelsea have big dreams for what they want to do, but on a small budget for a small city.

"The city can't do these things on its own. The city has to work together with the school district, with the Five Healthy Towns Foundation, with other nonprofits, with businesses, with the hospital, with the citizens to do things. Otherwise, we can't do the kind of things we want to do."

William O'Reilly looks to the need for more stability in the city's administration. City Manager Martin Colburn resigned under a cloud of mystery earlier this year. City officials have been very tight-lipped about his departure, citing employer-employee confidentiality rules. An interim city manager is in place, and the process to hire a permanent one is expected to be one of the first major duties of the new mayor and council. There have been now four city managers in about as many years. O'Reilly says that high turnover needs to stop.

"If the school superintendent were to be replaced every year for the last four years, the impact of principals, staff, students, teachers, parents, I should say, would be extreme. And parents wouldn't naturally be upset. So, I think people should be very concerned about that."

Felix Stump says his background would help in finding a city manager who would be the right fit for Chelsea and end the revolving door at City Hall. He also says the city needs to address the continuing increase in the costs of housing.

"There are a lot of people that work in Chelsea that can't afford to live in Chelsea--police officers, teachers. There's the Manchester Crossing down on just south of Old Route 12. Council just approved the next step in the development of building on the railroad tracks to kind of try to build and allot for more tangible housing."

The absentee ballots for the November 4th election are already being distributed. There is no early voting this year in Chelsea. The three candidates who get the most votes will serve four-year terms on the City Council.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org