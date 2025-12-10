City of Ann Arbor starts rebate program for gas-powered snow blowers

The City of Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations is offering rebates to residents willing to hand in their gas-powered snow blowers.

Ann Arbor city officials have no immediate plans to limit gas-powered snow blowers. That’s different from their planned 2028 ordinance on leaf blowers. But they’re still asking residents to help keep the city’s air clean this winter.

Joe Lange is the senior energy analyst for the Office of Sustainability and Innovations. He says non-electric snow blowers create a lot of greenhouse gases.

“They’re some of the least efficient types of motor that they have, especially with how much emissions that they put off. Running a snow blower for an hour can be similar to a car driving a thousand miles.”

Residents can exchange their gas snow blowers for a rebate for an electric one or a snow shovel at Recycle Ann Arbor until January 31.

