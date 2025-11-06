Ann Arbor’s OSI working with community partners to clothe children for the winter

Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations (OSI) is working with community partners to provide winter clothing for children through a local circular economy.

Genevieve Rattray is the City of Ann Arbor’s OSI’s Sustainability and Innovations Manager. She says a major issue with properly clothing children is that they grow out of things quickly.

She says creating avenues for the local community to exchange winter wear helps reduce the environmental impact of such clothes ending up in landfills.

“Keeping materials that have already been created in use and in a circular economy to where we are not reaching the end of use as quickly as we do when we are in a linear economy.”

Rattray says a coat or pair of snowpants that might not fit one child anymore can help another through the cold season.

OSI is hosting its Children’s Winter Swap on November 8 at Green Apple Upper School on Miller starting at 10 AM.

