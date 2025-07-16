© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor kicks off monthly clothes swap events

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 16, 2025 at 5:48 PM EDT
Ann Arbor's monthly clothing swap.
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
Ann Arbor's monthly clothing swap.

Beginning Thursday, Ann Arbor is kicking off monthly clothing swap events to help reduce waste and enhance the circular economy.

The swaps are being conducted by the Office of Sustainability and Innovations. They will be held every third Thursday of the month from 4-7 PM at Ann Arbor City Hall, either in Council Chambers or on the promenade.

OSI Manager Genevieve Rattray says reusing clothing instead of buying new benefits the environment because of fibers and plastics that come off during initial washings.

“If you think of the dryer, you have the little trap that catches the lint, right? We don’t necessarily have that in our washing machine. So, as we are washing our clothes, plastic fibers are shedding and going into our waterways.”

Each person can bring up to five items of clothing, which must be washed and in good condition.

Ann Arbor's monthly clothing swap.
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
Ann Arbor's monthly clothing swap.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovationsclothing driveclothingwaste reductioncircular economyenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content