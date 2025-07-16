Ann Arbor kicks off monthly clothes swap events

Beginning Thursday, Ann Arbor is kicking off monthly clothing swap events to help reduce waste and enhance the circular economy.

The swaps are being conducted by the Office of Sustainability and Innovations. They will be held every third Thursday of the month from 4-7 PM at Ann Arbor City Hall, either in Council Chambers or on the promenade.

OSI Manager Genevieve Rattray says reusing clothing instead of buying new benefits the environment because of fibers and plastics that come off during initial washings.

“If you think of the dryer, you have the little trap that catches the lint, right? We don’t necessarily have that in our washing machine. So, as we are washing our clothes, plastic fibers are shedding and going into our waterways.”

Each person can bring up to five items of clothing, which must be washed and in good condition.

City of Ann Arbor / a2gov.org Ann Arbor's monthly clothing swap.

